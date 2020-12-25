Home / Local News / Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland

Thu, 12/24/2020 - 10:14am claraosten

What a difference a day makes.

Wednesday's blizzard conditions caused white-out conditions throughout a large part of Nebraska, caused a number of accidents and forced some businesses to close early.

However, when northeast Nebraska residents woke up today (Thursday), they were greeted with a number of picture perfect examples of winter's beauty.

The forecast for Christmas and the weekend call for warmer temperature. This week's weather should make everyone happy.. those wishing for a white Christmas have snow and those wishing for warmer temperatures should their wish.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

