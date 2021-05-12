Winside voters approve bond issue

Voters in Winside School District 95R approved a not to exceed $14.67 million bond issue during the May 11 election.

A total of 461 voters cast ballots. Of those, 341 votes were for the said bonds and tax and 120 were against the said bonds and tax.

There was a 64 percent voter turnout.

Wayne County Clerk Deb Finn said the vote totals are unofficial until the canvassing board finalizes them on Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Additional details will be published in this week's edition of the Wayne Herald.