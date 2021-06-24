Home / Local News / Wayne Volunteer Fire Department has busy night

Wayne Volunteer Fire Department has busy night

Thu, 06/24/2021 - 10:02am claraosten

A lighting strike is believed to be the cause of a fire at Taco's & More early Thursday morning (June 24).

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to three calls within a short time period overnight (June 23-24).

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, a call came in for a fire on Fairgrounds Avenue. A car sustained approximately $1,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 1:42 a.m. Thursday morning firefighters responded to a fire call at an apartment building on East Fifth Street.

According to Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan, a lighting strike was responsible for flipping a switch, causing the smell of smoke.

As the firefighters were finishing at the scene, a call came in for a fire at Taco's & More, located on Dearborn Avenue.

A lighting strike on the side of the building caused a fire in the insulation and smoke on the inside building.

Taco's & More is closed today (Thursday) as crews work to make repairs and the building is cleared of smoke.

