Wayne State graduation ceremonies moved indoors to Rice Auditorium

Inclement weather due to arrive in northeast Nebraska on Saturday has forced Wayne State to move all three scheduled commencement ceremonies to Rice Auditorium.

The change of venue does not change the times for the 10 a.m. ceremony for graduate students and the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ceremonies for undergraduates.

The National Weather Service’s forecast states: “Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 55. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

Graduates are asked to check in at their scheduled times at the Wayne State Recreation Center to line up for the procession into their ceremony.

Tickets will be required for all guests attending a ceremony in Rice Auditorium. Tickets are good for only one ceremony. The college is providing overflow seating in Ramsey Theatre in the Peterson Fine Arts Building for guests who do not have tickets. Seating in Ramsey does not require a ticket and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The ceremonies will be live-streamed on a big screen in the Ramsey Theatre location.

Wayne State will provide shuttle service between remote parking lots and Rice Auditorium. Masks are required while riding in the vans.

Masks are strongly encouraged for guests at the ceremonies when social distancing is not possible.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Wayne State Records and Registration Office at (402) 375-7239 or email graduation@wsc.edu.

For information on the ceremonies, visit https://www.wsc.edu/news/article/578/wayne_state_college_spring_2021_com...