Wayne State College Red Carpet event features new films and encore presentations

The Wayne State College Electronic Media and Film Programs will host a red carpet film event Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Majestic Theatre in Wayne.

The event features two new student films, a student film encore, and a faculty film encore. This event is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session follows each film.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. with an encore presentation of Connor & Annie. This film was written and directed by Blake Bodlak of Ponca; and produced by Blake Bodlak and Mark Albers of Waukee, Iowa. Connor & Annie follows two estranged friends as they grapple with their differences and regain their friendship in a single night.

Hot Attic Film School premieres start with The Adventures of Mara Jade: A Star Wars Fan Film at 7:30 p.m. and The Red String of Fate at 8 p.m. The Adventures of Mara Jade: A Star Wars Fan Film was written by WSC alum Shelby Hagerdon of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; produced by Ally Boyd of Papillion; and directed by Mark Albers and Shelby Hagerdon. This film follows Luke Skywalker’s wife as she discovers a bounty hunter searching for a force-sensitive child who is being protected by the Jedi.

The Red String of Fate was written by Griffin Presnell of Lincoln; produced by Nathan Reiland-Smith of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and directed by Ally Boyd and Griffin Presnell. The storyline is based on the Japanese legend of the red string. When a boy discovers he is tethered by fate to a girl, he struggles with his feelings and ridicule by his schoolmates.

An 8:30 p.m. encore presentation of A Day With Lily, produced by Dr. Michael White, WSC assistant professor of communication arts, and Shelby Hagerdon, concludes the evening. Dr. White also wrote and directed the film. A Day With Lily portrays a young career woman who confronts her history as an abused child when she must care for a five-year-old child. The film won Best Screenplay and the Award of Achievement for Best Actress at the 2021 Iowa Motion Picture Awards.

For more information contact Dr. White at 402-375-7595.