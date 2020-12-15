Wayne One Act team earns third at state competition

The cast and crew of the Wayne High School One Act team took part in state competition on Dec. 11. in Norfolk.

The team placed third behind York (first) and Omaha Concordia (second).

Other teams competing were North Bend Central, Cozad and Gothenburg.

Wayne's play was entitled "10 Ways to Survive the End of the World" by Don Zolidis.

Wayne earned the right to compete in the state event by earning first place at the B-3 District contest on Dec. 4.

Earning outstanding actor/actress awards were Liam Spieker, Christopher Woerdemann, Treyton Blecke, Dylan Anderson, Mason Ley, Christopher Rutenbeck and Mackenzie McKenna.