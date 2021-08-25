Wayne High School to celebrate Homecoming Week

Wayne High school is busy planning Homecoming festivities for the week of Aug. 29- Sept. 3.

Queen candidates this year include Hope O’Reilly, daughter of Pat and Gretchen O’Reilly; Reagan Backer, daughter of Jeff and Rhonda Backer; Rubie Klausen, daughter of Jeramy and Tara Klausen; Sydney Redden, daughter of Gary and Molly Redden; and Taytum Sweetland, daughter of Rob and Jill Sweetland.

King candidates include Brandon Bartos, son of J.J and Jen Bartos; James Dorcey, son of Chad and Jean Dorcey; Kaden Hopkins, son of Josh and Jenny Hopkins; Mason Frevert, son of Dan and Barb Frevert; and Tanner Walling, son of Craig and Jill Walling.

Spirit Week will have dress up themes each day.

Monday is Beach-Out; Tuesday is Neon-Out; Wednesday is Wig-Out Wednesday; Thursday is Jersey Day; and Friday is Spirit Day.

There will be numerous sports action during the week for everyone. Tuesday, Aug. 31 the Blue Devils Softball team will attend a triangular at Bishop Neumann. On Thursday, Sept. 2 the Softball team will take on South Sioux City at 6:30 at the Wayne Complex, the Volleyball team heads to Wisner-Pilger and Girls Golf will compete at a tournament in Stanton. Friday the Cross Country team kicks off their season at Boone Central.

Fun days are planned for the students and community to participate in during the week.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, homecoming festivities kick off at 7 p.m. with the “burning of the W” and a free will donation hot dog feed to follow. Community members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, play corn hole, listen to music, and have a good time.

Monday night starting at 7 p.m. will be the first ever “Devils Beats Lip Sync Battle” in the high school lecture hall. There will be special guest singers to start the night.

Tuesday morning before school, students get to enjoy donuts and juice provided by the Student Council, and later that night, students will be able to watch Ferris Bueller's Day Off in the lecture hall.

Coronation ceremonies will be held at Kern Track Wednesday, Sept. 1 starting at 7 p.m. Following coronation, students will be participating in the powder puff tournaments. Admissions for the night will be $2 for spectators. Kickoff for girls will be at 7:30 and guys first serve will be at 8:15 p.m. All are invited to "Come and cheer on the Blue Devils!"

The Blue Devils will take on the Cadets of West Point Beemer for the Homecoming football game, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

Performances during halftime will be given by the Pride of the Blue Devils Marching Band and the Dance Team. Royalty will then be announced.

The Homecoming Dance will be held following the game at the City Auditorium from 10 p.m.-12 a.m. Students in grades 9-12 may attend. Admission is $5 per person. Free pop and water will be provided.

The Student Council invites and encourages the community to join in the celebration of Homecoming Week 2021.