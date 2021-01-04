Home / Local News / Wayne firefighters respond to fire call, mutual aid request

Wayne firefighters respond to fire call, mutual aid request

Sun, 01/03/2021 - 12:03pm claraosten

A fire on New Year's Day destroyed a home on West First Street in Wakefield.

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department was called to the report of wiring burning at approximately 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The call came from approximately 4 1/2 miles south of Wayne. Fire personnel could not find the source of the fire. Later, an electrician determined that the wiring on a freezer had burned. 

No one was injured and damage was limited to the freezer.

While the firefighters were on the scene, a call for mutual aid came in from the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department.

A ladder truck, and eventually 15 Wayne firefighters and more equipment, responded to a house fire at 501 West First Street in Wakefield. Allen Volunteer firefighters also provided mutual aid.

The Wayne department remained on scene until approximately 11 p.m.

Unofficial reports indicate the Wakefield department was called back to the fire at approximately 5 a.m. when the blaze re-ingnited and fully engulfed the home.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

