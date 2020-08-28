Wayne fire department responds to car fire

At approximately 2:15 p.m. this afternoon (Friday, Aug. 28) the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire on the Wayne State College campus.

Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan said the owner of the vehicle was attempting to start the car when the starter apparently stuck, causing the fire.

The engine compartment of the vehicle was destroyed in the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Fire personnel remained on the scene for approximately one half hour.