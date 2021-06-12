Home / Local News / Wayne Emergency services respond to incident at Wayne Aquatic Center

Wayne Emergency services respond to incident at Wayne Aquatic Center

Fri, 06/11/2021 - 5:53pm claraosten

On Thursday, June 10, at approximately 3:25 p.m. a rural Ponca male became distressed while swimming at the Wayne Aquatic Center. 

One of the lifeguards monitoring the pool noticed the teen motionless in the pool and responded to rescue him. The teen was removed from the pool with the assistance of other lifeguards and first aid was administered by staff and off-duty nurses who were at the pool at the time of the incident until an ambulance arrived on the scene. 

The 19-year old male was transported to Providence Medical Center by ambulance for further treatment and later transferred to a Sioux City Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. 

The Aquatic Center’s Administration credits the positive outcome to the staff and lifeguards for their response to the incident and thankful for the immediate assistance from nursing staff present.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here