Wayne Emergency services respond to incident at Wayne Aquatic Center

On Thursday, June 10, at approximately 3:25 p.m. a rural Ponca male became distressed while swimming at the Wayne Aquatic Center.

One of the lifeguards monitoring the pool noticed the teen motionless in the pool and responded to rescue him. The teen was removed from the pool with the assistance of other lifeguards and first aid was administered by staff and off-duty nurses who were at the pool at the time of the incident until an ambulance arrived on the scene.

The 19-year old male was transported to Providence Medical Center by ambulance for further treatment and later transferred to a Sioux City Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The Aquatic Center’s Administration credits the positive outcome to the staff and lifeguards for their response to the incident and thankful for the immediate assistance from nursing staff present.