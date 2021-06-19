Wayne County Sheriff's office investigates traffic fatality

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a one vehicle accident at approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 17.

The accident occurred approximately 1 1/2 miles east of Carroll on 859th Road.

A vehicle driven by Jacob Hurt lost control, entered a ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department and the Winside Volunteer Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation.