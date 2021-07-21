Wayne County Fair gets underway this week

The Wayne County Fair officially returns Thursday, July 22 and ends Sunday, July 25. It is being held at the Fairgrounds at 301 Pheasant Run.

Throughout the day on Thursday and Friday, there will be multiple 4-H and FFA livestock shows going on. The presentation of colors and opening ceremonies will start at 7 p.m. The main event of the Ultimate Bullriding Tour begins at 7:30 p.m with live entertainment in the Beer Garden by Dave Merkel following at 9 p.m.

On Friday, the presentation of colors will start at 6 p.m. and the 58th annual barbeque will immediately follow. The Lucas Oil PPL/Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull is at 6:30 p.m. at the Grandtsand. The night ends with live entertainment from Jetley Park in the Beer Garden at 9 p.m.

There will be a couple of 4-H shows along with the awards presentations during the day on Saturday. Musical entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. and will have Dylan Bloom, Larry Fleet and finally Josh Turner. Dylan Bloom will also be in the Beer Garden at 10:30 p.m. for live entertainment.

Blue-collar, Tennessee-native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning from Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, Fleet spent tireless hours of working construction jobs - never losing his dream of making music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road with Owen.

The hard-working family man (and father of one-year-old son, Waylon) is now turning heads with his debut single "Where I Find God" - a powerful ode to finding peace in the higher power's presence, garnering Fleet praise for his "Emotive Vocals" (Billboard). The song's official music video continues to resonate with fans, amassing 6 Million+ Youtube Views.

MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner, while a multi-platinum-selling star himself, is a country music fan first and foremost.

He’s even concocted his own version of Mount Rushmore, conceived solely of country music legends. Turner’s “Mount Rushmore of Country Music” boasts five faces rather than four — Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams.

“I’ve always said that any song you hear coming from my voice, you’re going to hear bits and pieces of those five guys,” he says. “They taught me how to be Josh Turner.”

The dozen songs on Country State of Mind, including songs from those five legends among others, span more than half a century of classic country music, encompassing both well-known standards and deep-catalog cuts. The album shows a singer in dialogue with the songs and the artists that shaped his vision. It’s a conversation — relayed in the distinctive, resonant baritone that brought Turner #1 hits and five gold and platinum albums — between the past and present of country music. And on half the tracks, Turner invites other voices — some heroes, some contemporaries — to join him in the conversation.

“I knew the artists I wanted to represent,” explains Turner, “and I chose songs that exemplified who each of these artists was from my perspective.” The result is a multifaceted album that reflects a distinctive mix of popular and personally meaningful songs. Early in his career, Turner often performed Vern Gosdin’s first chart-topping

“When I was growing up, before I moved to Nashville, I was crazy about sad songs,” he says. “There has always been a part of my heart that has loved those sad, lonesome, and slow songs.”

The event will end on Sunday with a wood carvings auction at 4:30 p.m. A Kids Power Wheel Derbyis at 5:45 p.m. with the Demolition Derby following at 6 p.m., officially ending everything.

The daily admission price is $20 for adults and free for children age 12 and under. Adult season passes are currently $50 and will be $55 during fair week. There are also many different amusement rides that are currently $20 a wristband until July 21 and will be $25 each day of the fair.

Many different businesses such as Pac N' Save, F&M Bank, State Nebraska Bank & Trust, BankFirst and more are currently selling tickets to the fair. For more information about the County Fair, visit thewaynecountyfair.com or call 402-375-5531.