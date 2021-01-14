Wayne Area Economic Development Annual Banquet postponed

The Wayne Area Economic Development (WAED) Annual Banquet at the Beaumont Concert and Event Hall will be postponed until Sunday, May 23. The “Avoid The three C’s” campaign encourages all Nebraskans to: 1) Avoid Crowded places; 2) Avoid Close contact; and 3) Avoid Confined spaces.WAED has determined that a postponement will help protect the health and safety of guests, businesses, volunteers, and the Wayne Community.

Tickets for the WAED Annual Banquet will be on sale starting Monday, Feb. 1. Reservations are available for $275 per table, which includes eight drink tickets, or $30 per person. The WAED Annual Banquet will feature the annual dessert and silent auctions. Recipients for Business of the Year, Most Valuable Patron, Educator of the Year, and Citizen of the Year will also be recognized on May 23.

For the latest updates about the Annual Banquet, follow Wayne, NE on Facebook. For more information contact WAED at info@wayneworks.org or (402) 375-2240.