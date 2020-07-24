Veterinarian buys into Wayne practice

"I always knew I wanted to be a veterinarian and since becoming one, have wanted to be an owner in a practice."

These words from Dr. Melissa Heithold DVM explain her recent decision to buy into the Wayne Veterinary Clinic practice. She recently became an owner, along with Drs. Mark and Lauri Zink DVM of the practice.

Heithold, a native of Clearwater, earned her undergraduate degree from Wayne State College.

"When I was in college, I came here (Wayne Veterinary Clinic) to see if there were any jobs available. The first time I came, there weren't, but, I came back later and, luckily, there was an opening. I started working with the kennels in 2002 and worked all the way through school," Heithold said.

After earning her veterinary degree from Iowa State University, Heithold returned to Wayne and began practicing at the Wayne Veterinary Clinic.

The Zinks have owned The Wayne Veterinary Clinic since May of 2001. Mark began working with Dr. Ken Liska, DVM in October of 2000 at the facility.

"I remember how excited Dr. Ken was when we bought the practice. He was happy to see it going to the younger generation. We feel the same way about Dr. Melissa being involved with the ownership of the practice," Lauri said.

"Dr. Melissa is like family. She has a long history with us. We have seen her through her pre-vet school years and through vet school. After being a veterinarian here for more than 10 years, it is time to make her a partner," Lauri said.

Heithold says she likes both the small animal and large animal portion of the veterinary practice, from dogs and cats to cows and "loves being a vet." Recent health concerns have meant some changes in how animals are handled at the facility, but the clinic has stayed busy.

She feels the transition to part-owner will not involve a lot of changes in her day-to-day activities.

"My husband, Jason, and I plan to be here for years to come. It is nice to be a part of the community," Heithold said. The Heitholds have three sons - Blake, Travis and Austin.

