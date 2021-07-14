Updated - Police report identity theft/fraud situation, counterfeit bills

Wayne Police Department alerted the WAED/Chamber office to a case of identity theft/fraud involving a fraudulent charge to a local resident's PayPal account.

The PayPal account was linked to the victim's debit card.

Wayne PD reminds everyone to check their accounts, and report any issues to them at 402-375-2626.

Wayne Police Department also alerted the WAED/Chamber office of a questionable $100 bill found on the street and when tested proved to be counterfeit.

"Just another reminder that businesses should review cash handling procedures with their front-line staff and be alert for fake bills," said Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn.