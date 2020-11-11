Home / Local News / Update: Program planned to honor veterans now closed to public

Update: Program planned to honor veterans now closed to public

Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:58am Sarah Lentz

**UPDATE**

Due to the governor's new DHM, the Veterans Day program is now closed to the public.

"The school district will be conducting activities with the students during the school day to acknowledge this very important day. We are grateful for our service members and the sacrifices they made for our freedom. We thank all Veteran's!," Dr. Mark Lenihan said in an email.

 

Wayne Community Schools will honor area veterans with a program at the junior-senior high school on  Wednesday, Nov. 11.

This year's program will be different than in years past; however, area veterans are invited to be a part of the program.

Students not directly involved in the program will not attend in-person. Instead, they will watch via a  Youtube live stream.

Veterans and the public are invited to attend in-person and will be asked to wear masks and be seated using social distancing.

The Wayne High band will be pre-recording music for the program and the high school choir will sing in the gym.

This year's speaker will be Adam Endicott.

The local Quilts of Valor quilters will be making a presentation during the program.

The link to the program will be shared on the schools' Facebook page for those who wish to watch the event.

