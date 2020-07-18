Theatre in the park for Wayne and Wakefield

The Pulitzer Prize nominated play “Love Letters” will be performed in Bressler Park on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and at Eaton Field in Wakefield on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Both shows are free, with free will donations accepted.

The Little Red Hen Theatre and friends of former Wayne State College professor Dr. Gwen Jensen partnered together to bring this show to the communities of Wayne and Wakefield in order to raise money for their organizations. The funds raised in Wayne will go towards purchasing a bench for the Dr. Gwen Jensen Memorial Garden and funds raised at the Wakefield show will benefit the Little Red Hen Theatre.

The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. They sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats – that have passed between them throughout their separated lives.

The show is directed by Wayne State College Assistant Professor of Theatre Rusty Ruth and features the director of the Little Red Hen Theatre T. Adam Goos, and Wayne resident Melissa Derechailo. The Majestic Theatre will have drinks and snacks available for purchase. Rain location for the Wayne show will be in Ramsey Theatre on the Wayne State College campus. Social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.