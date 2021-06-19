"Sun To Moon" takes place as third installment

The third piece in this series is called "Sun to Moon" by Mary Angers and can be found outside of State Nebraska Bank and Trust. Angers, a multi-disciplinary artist, was born in Manhattan on July 22, 1958. She has resided in Long Branch, New Jersey for the past 20 years. Working in two and three-dimensional media as well as video, television, light and computer generated work, she had been shown extensively in Manhattan, New Jersey, France, California, Florida and other states around the United States as well as doing public artwork around the United States, Canada and abroad.

Working in a variety of media and themes, Angers has created public artwork in laminated glass, metalworking, aluminum and metal and iron sculptures, paintings and frescoes, animated and computer generated video, film work and projections and also light work. She has also created works in etched granite, sculpted and painted winterstone, and cast aluminum as well as laser cut metalworks. Her themes are self-created, but also inherent to the sites she works on. The themes include historical timescapes, biological, natural, cellular and otherwise scientific and earth and body related; ecologically related to the rhythms and cycles of life and events in life; experimenting with coordinate and orthogonal space; and always related to a highly contemporary and technological view of all of the aforementioned.

In the end, Angers tries to focus on an energy and inceptional moments with an eye towards beauty sometimes gone unnoticed in her areas of interest. Relating the pieces, whether it is a sculpture or a glass curtain wall, to the site where it will exist is of equal importance to her body of work. Angers' work has been written up and televised in states like Florida and Tennessee as well as New Jersey and New York, including the noted art critic, Roberta Smith.