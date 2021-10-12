Home / Local News / SNB dedicates tree at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in honor of Pat Gross’s 56 years of service

SNB dedicates tree at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in honor of Pat Gross’s 56 years of service

Mon, 10/11/2021 - 10:00am Morgan Cardenas

Pictured at St. Mary’s Catholic Church next to the new tree are (left) bank CEO Matt Ley, Chairman David Ley, Pat Gross, and Executive Vice President Ron Gentrup.

To celebrate his many years of service and contributions to the bank and the Wayne community, State Nebraska Bank & Trust dedicated a new evergreen tree at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in honor of Pat Gross and his late wife, Mary Jo.

 Last year, Gross formally stepped down from State Nebraska Bank & Trust’s board as Director Emeritus, officially ending 56 years with the bank. He started in 1964, retired as a Senior Vice President and Loan Officer in 2004, and served on the board of directors for nearly 20 years. During his time with State Nebraska Bank & Trust, he also served as Compliance Officer and Head of Human Resources.

Gross has long been engaged throughout the Wayne community, previously serving as Secretary of the Providence Hospital Foundation, Treasurer of the Wayne Association of Congregations and Ministers, Chairman of the Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Treasurer of the Wayne Library Foundation, and Co-Chair of the Wayne Housing Authority Board.  

Gross graduated from Wayne State College and served four years in the United States Marine Corps.  He and Mary Jo have five children and five grandchildren.  

In his spare time, Gross enjoys visiting with the sick and elderly, participating in various church activities, following athletic events, reading, and watching old movies.

