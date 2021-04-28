School Board meets in special session

Three items were on the agenda when the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education met in special session on April 26.

The board first went into executive session to discuss a certified staff resignation agreement and discuss legal advice in regard to the issue.

Following the executive session, the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Pam Vander Veen as a high school English teacher.

Board members also heard from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Lenihan on a bill from Constellation for natural gas.

The district received a bill for $30,066.16 for natural gas used during a cold snap in mid-February. Dr. Lenihan said the district had several options for paying the bill, including using money from the lunch fund. The lunch program has money available and paying a portion of the bill was an allowable use of the money.

Board members voted to use $10,066.16 from the lunch fund and pay the remainder from the school's General Fund. The payment is due by the end of the month.

Also on the agenda was terminating the agreement with Providence Medical Center for athletic training services.

The district is currently paying $82,000 per year for the services and is looking to find a less expensive way to provide them to the district.

Board member Sylvia Ruhl asked Dr. Lenihan what the plan is moving forward and he indicated the district is looking at a number of options, including checking into services provided by Faith Regional Health Services and looking at a local physical therapist to provide services.

Dr. Lenihan stressed that the district has "nothing against the current services being provided, but we are looking to make cuts in the budget."

A letter will be sent to Providence Medical Center informing them that the district intends to terminate the agreement when it comes up for renewal in July.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, May 10 at 5 p.m. at the junior-senior high school conference room.