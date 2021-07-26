Salvation Army spearheads Back-to-School project

The new school year is not far away, and families will soon be shopping for new shoes and clothing to replace those outgrown over the summer as well as school supplies.

These back-to-school expenses can be challenging for many families. The Wayne Extension Unit of the Salvation Army is again sponsoring the Back-to-School Project offering families with students in grades K-8 a variety of school supplies and a backpack free of charge. The project helps to meet the needs of families and children by providing numerous, but not all needed school supplies.

Pastor James Seal, Chair of the Wayne Salvation Army Unit, said, “Caring for those in need in our community is why the Wayne Extension Unit exists.”

Salvation Army reinvests the funds raised from the Bell Ringing Campaign into the community through various projects such as the Back-to-School project. The Salvation Army Unit also receives support from the area United Way.

Parents are asked to register their children by emailing sarmy.wayne@gmail.com or calling (402) 375-4946, Calvary Bible Church, by Aug. 6.

Distribution of the supplies and backpacks will be Monday, Aug. 9 at Calvary Bible Church from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church’s lower level. The supplies will be given on a first come first serve basis.

For more information or questions email sarmy.wayne@gmail.com or phone (402) 375-4946.