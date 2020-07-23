Public hearings held during council meeting

Two public hearings were held during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

The first of these was in regard to a request from Sunnyview Place LLC to install a drive-thru for Providence Community Pharmacy at 803 Providence Road.

Following the hearing, council members voted to approve Resolution 2020-37 for a Use By Exception permit for the drive-thru to be located on the west side of the building.

The second hearing was to consider the Planning Commission's recommendation to re-zone property just south of Highway 35 which was formerly home to the 527 Brew House Coffee Shop.

The change in zoning from B-1 Highway Business to B-3 Neighborhood Commercial would allow for a smaller front yard setback for a proposed Scooter's drive-thru coffee kiosk.

A 550-square foot permanent structure will be put on the location. It is expected to be complete in late fall.

Following the public hearing, the council voted to approve the request and waived the three readings of the ordinance.

Pay applications for $340,307.53 to Rutjens Construction, Inc. for the 2019 Water Transmission Main Project and $13,352.25 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction, Inc. for the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvements Project were approved.

Roger Protzman with JEO Consulting updated the council on the work on the project. He said the project is "essentially completed" and the city has received permission to put the water main into service.

Jon Mooberry with JEO, who is serving as the project engineer for the Nebraska Street Project talked about the project and said "the quality of work is good and the project is currently on schedule."

Also on the council's agenda was Resolution 2020-38. This resolution approves an interlocal cooperation agreement and special operation and maintenance agreement between the city and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for the Wayne Pedestrian Trail-Phase II.

A tour of the Community Activity Center was part of Tuesday's meeting.

Council members were able to view the work done on the walking track in the gym and the work done to increase the area of the Weight Room.

Council members also began work on the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

City Finance Director Beth Porter told the council that she starts working on the budget in May after the city's audit is completed. She told the council that the city's financial health is strong.

She listed a number of items in the budget, including funding for the trail project, work at the Community Activity Center and the upgrades on Pine Heights Road that will take place next year.

She told the council that the city has $58,000 collected in Keno revenue that could be spent on a project to "improve the community."

Council discussion centered on the possibility of renovating the former bath house at the old swimming pool. It was noted that the area has adequate parking and other amenities that would make it a good area to hold events such as family reunions and other gatherings.

Also discussed were possible capitol projects that could be completed in the coming fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

Among the possibilities were renovations at the Wayne City Auditorium, upgrades at the Wayne Public Library/Senior Center, putting money away for a future fire truck purchase, park improvements and the work on the old swimming pool house.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Meeting Room of the City Auditorium.