Public encouraged to 'Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness'

Horror movies, bats, and goblins aren’t the only scary things you might experience this fall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four women and one in nine men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime

That is why this October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Haven House Family Service Center is asking “What is the #1Thing you can do to end domestic violence?” Domestic violence is a serious public health problem. People want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference. It feels overwhelming. But change can start with one person.

The #1Thing you can do is encourage your co-workers and friends to wear the color purple on Thursday, Oct. 22. Please connect with Haven House Family Service Center by posting your wear purple day pictures on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #HavenHouseFSC #2020DVAM #1Thing You can also invite our Outreach Coordinator, Maureen Carrigg, to talk about Haven House Family Service Center and its services. Call 402-375-5433 or email maureenc@havenhousefsc.org to schedule a short presentation on domestic violence for your group or organization virtually or in person.

Haven House Family Service Center, Northeast Nebraska’s domestic violence and sexual assault crisis agency, was created in 1978 in Wayne. Haven House has offices in Wayne and South Sioux City. The agency services a five-county area which includes Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties. In 2020 Haven House Family Service Center provided services to over 340 individuals.

The motto of Haven House is to "empower, advocate, and educate survivors of domestic and sexual violence."

Anyone interested can learn more about Haven House Family Service Center by visiting them online at www.havenhousefsc.com or calling them at (402) 375-5433. Anyone who is in a domestic violence situation, and needing help is asked to call the 24 Hour Crisis Line at 1-800-440-4633.