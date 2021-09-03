Home / Local News / Providence Medical Center Hospice earns honors

Providence Medical Center Hospice earns honors

Fri, 09/03/2021 - 10:00am Morgan Cardenas

Providence Medical Center Hospice has been named as a Prestigious 2021 Hospice Honors Elite Recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) hospice survey satisfaction measures. Hospice Honors Elite recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve care and processes.

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2019 through September 2020. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

 HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions.

 “Our hospice staff and volunteers put their hearts into the work they do making this recognition very rewarding. As an organization, it is our privilege to be able to offer such a valuable service  to the  communities we serve and we thank those patients and families for trusting us with their care,” said Joanna Rayford, Director of Providence Hospice.

