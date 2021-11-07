Providence Medical Center earns Quest for Excellence Award

Providence Medical Center was recently awarded the Quest for Excellence Award.

This award recognizes outstanding efforts to improve hospital and clinic quality and patient care for the people in the state of Nebraska. The award represents the highest level of professional acknowledgment in Nebraska's hospital and clinic quality improvement arena.

The goal of the award is to:

• Recognize outcomes in quality performance practices, capabilities and results;

• Facilitate communication and sharing of best practices information among hospitals and clinics in Nebraska;

• Stimulate innovation, knowledge and learning in the creation of strategies, systems and methods of achieving quality excellence in health care.

As a means of recognizing outstanding work in hospital quality and performance improvement in the State of Nebraska, the Nebraska Hospital Association, Nebraska QIO, COPIC, the Nebraska Health & Human Services' Office of Rural Health and the Nebraska Association for Healthcare Quality, Risk and Safety have come together to solicit applications for the Quest for Excellence Award.

The award was presented to Providence Medical Center during the Nebraska Hospital Association Annual Convention, which is held recently.

The Quest for Excellence Award is presented by these organizations to two Nebraska hospitals and one Rural Health Clinic each year to recognize their achievements in improving health care delivery in the areas of quality, performance and patient safety.

Created in 2004 to recognize hospitals' individual and independent efforts, the award is designed to showcase innovative, exemplary and reproducible models of patient care to the health care community.