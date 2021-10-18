Home / Local News / Providence Medical Center CEO announces resignation

Providence Medical Center CEO announces resignation

Mon, 10/18/2021 - 9:21am claraosten

The Board of Directors at Providence Medical Center in Wayne (PMC) has announced the resignation of Jim Frank, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective Dec.31, 2021.  

Frank has served as the CEO since June of 2015 and has played an integral role in Providence Medical Center’s many successes throughout his tenure. 

The board said, "We are grateful to Frank for his leadership, vision and dedication to PMC the past 6.5 years and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

 Frank said, “It has been an honor to serve as the CEO of Providence Medical Center the past 6.5 years. It was a difficult decision to leave PMC because of the incredible staff I have come to know and the many accomplishments they have achieved. With that being said, the future of PMC remains bright with these individuals carrying on the mission of providing Quality Healthcare in the Spirit of Christ and continuing to serve Wayne and surrounding communities.”    

“The Board of Directors can’t thank Jim enough for his time and efforts to continue PMC’s goal of providing extraordinary medical care for our service area,” said Matt Ley, President of the PMC Board of Directors. “During his term, PMC has received the Top 100 Critical Access Hospital award three times in the last six years along with numerous other recognitions. We wish Jim all of the best in his future endeavors.”

 Ley continued, “We are excited to start our search for the next leader. Providence Medical Center provides a great opportunity for any healthcare executive seeking to find a progressive organization that offers a state of the art facility, dedicated staff, and strong community support.”   

 The Board of Directors has initiated the search for Frank’s successor. 

