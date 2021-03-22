Prom royalty chosen at Wayne High

Coronation ceremonies for the 2021 Wayne High School Prom King and Queen took place at the Wayne City Auditorium on Saturday.

This year’s king is Corey Rogers, son of Chris and Becky Rogers and this year’s queen is Nikki Fertig, daughter of Tim Fertig and Carrie Fertig.

Other king candidates included Edwin Espino, Jacob Kneifl, Victor Kniesche and Liam Spieker. Queen candidates included Karlee Janke, Emily Longe, Paige Milliken and Lauren Pick.

The coronation took place following the Grand March in which the juniors and seniors and their escorts were introduced by Wayne High Government teacher Josh Johnson and Wayne High English teacher Dwaine Spieker.