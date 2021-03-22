Home / Local News / Prom royalty chosen at Wayne High

Prom royalty chosen at Wayne High

Mon, 03/22/2021 - 9:36am claraosten

Corey Rogers and Nikki Fertig pose for a picture after being crowned king and queen for the 2021 Wayne prom.

Coronation ceremonies for the 2021 Wayne High School Prom King and Queen took place at the Wayne City Auditorium on Saturday.

This year’s king is Corey Rogers, son of Chris and Becky Rogers and this year’s queen is Nikki Fertig, daughter of Tim Fertig and Carrie Fertig.

Other king candidates included Edwin Espino, Jacob Kneifl, Victor Kniesche and Liam Spieker. Queen candidates included Karlee Janke, Emily Longe, Paige Milliken and Lauren Pick.

The coronation took place following the Grand March in which the juniors and seniors and their escorts were introduced by Wayne High Government teacher Josh Johnson and Wayne High English teacher Dwaine Spieker.

