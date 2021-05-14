Positions filled during school board meeting

Two open positions within the Wayne Community School district were filled during Monday's regular board meeting.

The board approved the hiring of Kaye Morris to fill the high school English position. Morris has previously served on the board of education and has been a substitute teacher in the district. The board also accepted Morris' resignation from the position after the 2021-2022 school year. This will allow the district to open the position earlier next year and have more applicants for the position.

Abby Wragge was hired to fill the school nurse position for the 2021-2022 school year. Wragge currently is an emergency room nurse at Providence Medical Center. This is a 10-month position.

Board approval was given for Dr. Lenihan and the Finance Committee to offer a qualified candidate the position of Business Manager for the district.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan told the board that the interview process is beginning and due to the fact that the board's next regularly scheduled meeting is June 14 and current Business Manager Rochelle Nelson will be leaving the position June 30, he would like to have authority to hire someone so they could begin training prior to her departure.

Board members gave second reading approval to the 7-12 grade Student Handbook for 2021-2022 and the Kids Club Handbook for 2021-2022.

In new business, the Classified Staff Salary Schedule was approved.

Dr. Lenihan explained to the board some of the changes, including the raising of kitchen staff and paraprofessionals starting wages.

A two year agreement was approved with Rasmussen Mechanical Services of Sioux City, Iowa for HVAC maintenance. The firm has been doing HVAC work for the district for a number of years.

The Wayne Community Schools Foundation 5019c) (3) status was discussed as part of an annual review.

Foundation Director Brandon Foote explained what has been done so far this year and what is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

During the monthly COVID-19 Dr. Lenihan told the board that the state's Designated Health Measures have changed. With the changes, the district has moved into the "green category" in which masks are not required. He also explained the procedures anyone needing to quarantine is required to follow.

"I am glad we were able to get through this school year and able to have the activities we did," Dr. Lenihan said.

Administrative reports included information on the Rule 10 Report which included the annual inspection and walk-through of the building. The report indicated the Wayne Community Schools has a safe environment.

The district is working toward implementing an Emergency Management Plan.

Options were discussed for working with Marsha Herring with the Nebraska Association School Boards on a date for a strategic planning session.

Information was shared on summer services being provided to students in the district. The number of students being served will be higher than normal as students get caught up after disruptions in the past year.

Jordan Widner, Maintenance Director, updated the board on the restroom renovation project at the high school and said demolition in some areas of the building could begin as early as this weekend. The tentative completion date for the project is Aug. 1.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, June 14 at 5 p.m. at the junior-senior high school.