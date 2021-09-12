Pink Flamingo speaker encourages kindness

After being unable to hold the event in 2020, organizers of this year's Pink Flamingo Night gearing up for the fun-filled cancer awareness fund-raising event.

Those attending the Thursday, Oct. 7 Pink Flamingo Night at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne will learn how to “Spread Kindness like Wildflowers”.

Doors for the event open at 5 p.m., with a light meal being served starting at 5:30 p.m.

The speaker for this year’s event is Nicole Phillips.

According to her biography, "Nicole is a big fan of FUN! She won a car on The Price is Right and found a new home on HGTV’s House Hunters. But her biggest joy comes from teaching people how to use kindness to overcome all of life’s difficulties.

A breast cancer survivor, Nicole spreads the message of the healing power of kindness as host of The Kindness Podcast, and through her weekly column, Kindness is Contagious, which runs in newspapers in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Nicole is a regular guest on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family Show. She is also the author of three books, Kindness is Contagious: 100 Stories to Remind You God is Good and So are Most People, Kindness is Courageous: 100 Stories to Remind You People Are Brave + Kind and her authentic and entertaining “how-to” guide, The Negativity Remedy.

Nicole has her Broadcast Journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin and has worked as a television anchor and reporter in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin and Fargo, North Dakota. As Miss Wisconsin 1997, she spent the year touring the state talking to kids and adults about overcoming crisis.

Her mission is to teach the world about the transformative power of kindness.

Nicole lives in Aberdeen, South Dakota, has three children and is married to her childhood crush, Saul Phillips.

Saul, who coaches the Northern State University Wolves basketball team, was also able to spread kindness when he traveled to Wayne on Jan. 18, 2020 for a basketball game.

Blizzard conditions made travel difficult and when Saul pulled off the road north of Wakefield, he encountered a stranded car with a pregnant women and her family members who were trying to get to the hospital in Wayne.

He stayed with the family until Wakefield Volunteer Fire and Rescue personnel arrived.

Tickets for this year's Pink Flamingo Night go on sale Monday, Sept. 13 and can be purchased at all the banks in Wayne, Swans Apparel, IKT, Hair Envy, Wayne Area Economic Development Office, Providence Pharmacy, The Quilt Shop in Wakefield, Missa Sue's Salon in Laurel and at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Tickets need to be purchased by Oct. 1.

Additional funds this year are being raised through a quilt raffle.

An 88 x 93 inch quilt was made by Vernae Luhr of Wakefield and is made of 1930s reproduction fabrics with a white background. The backing of the quilt coincides with the event - pink flamingo pink. Tickets may be purchased at the church, local banks and at Swans Apparel.

For more information, contact Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne at (402) 375-2899.