Parade of lights canceled; special event rescheduled since Wayne Herald's print time

Wayne Area Economic Development announced late Wednesday that changes to the traditional Christmas on Main celebration would have to occur thanks to the area’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, the WAED Special Events committee’s event had been rescheduled again since the Wayne Herald’s time of print.

Christmas on Main

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and in light of the statewide campaign to “Avoid the Three C’s,” the 2020 Parade of Lights event has been canceled. After consulting with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) and other community leaders, the staff at the WAED office determined that the health and safety of visitors, businesses, volunteers, participants and, most especially, the Wayne community must come first.

For the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, Wayne County’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 19.24 percent, compared to a weekly goal of less than 5 percent. Additionally, the State of Nebraska has implemented the “Avoid the Three C’s” campaign, which encourages all Nebraskans to: 1) Avoid Crowded places; 2) Avoid Close contact; and 3) Avoid Confined spaces. According to the press release from WAED everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a face mask when out in the community, as research has repeatedly shown the effectiveness of face masks to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Along with the cancelation of the 2020 Parade of Lights, the Holly Jolly Trolley will not be available and WAED will not host visits with Santa Claus.

The following Christmas in Wayne activities will still take place:

• Holiday Stamp Card Promotion (Nov. 19 to Dec. 18)

• Window Decorating Contest for Businesses

• Tree Lighting Ceremony

• Collecting Letters to Santa

Special Events committee event

It was reported in this week’s Wayne Herald that the WAED Special Events committee’s planned Date Night event had moved from the original date of Nov. 11, to Wednesday, Nov. 18. After press time, the event was again rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19. The event, Dinner and a Movie at the Majestic, will now begin at 6 p.m. with a catered meal from Geno’s Steakhouse prior to an exclusive screening of a movie.

Tickets are $30 and couples of any kind, romantic or platonic, can sign up through the WAED office by calling (402) 375-2240 or emailing info@wayneworks.org.

To receive the latest updates, please follow Wayne, NE on Facebook. For more information please contact WAED at info@wayneworks.org or 402-375-2240.