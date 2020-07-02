New director announced at Wayne Community Housing

Citing her background as an administrator in the education field and knowledge of writing state and federal grants, Mytzy Rodriguez-Kufner said she felt the work of the Wayne Community Housing Development Corporation was a good fit for her.

Rodriguez-Kufner became the Executive Director of the Wayne Community Housing Development Corporation on June 22.

She said among her duties are the management of Meadowview Estates, an apartment complex located in the western part of Wayne, near Pac 'N' Save.

"I will work with students, single parent families and young families and anyone looking for affordable housing," Rodriguez-Kufner said.

She said her past experience and organizational skills will be beneficial in her new position. She is presently managing projects that were already in the works when she took the position and working to get caught up on the paperwork associated with these projects.

"I have experience as a landlord and as an entrepreneur, owning my own business. I learned valuable information about city building codes. These will both be necessary in my new role," Rodriguez said.

She will work with a board of community members with various backgrounds in Wayne and several boards in other communities.

She noted that she has always been intrigued with housing and feels "there is a huge need for housing in the community. Maybe I can help with determining how we can fill that need and maintain sustainability in the area."

To contact Rodriguez-Kufner for more information on the services provided by Wayne Community Housing Development Corporation, call (402) 375-5266.