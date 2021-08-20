Home / Local News / Nebraska Court of Appeals to convene at Wayne State

Nebraska Court of Appeals to convene at Wayne State

Fri, 08/20/2021 - 11:00am Morgan Cardenas

The Nebraska Court of Appeals will be in session on the campus of Wayne State College on Sept. 16. The Court of Appeals will divide into its customary two panels with three judges each, to hold arguments at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. in the Student Center on the Wayne State campus.

“The Court of Appeals is looking forward to holding oral arguments on the Wayne State campus. We greatly appreciate this invitation, and we look forward to meeting the students, faculty, and administration of the college and area high schools, and any local citizens who are in attendance,” noted Chief Judge Michael Pirtle.

The Court of Appeals will hear several cases during the morning and afternoon sessions, followed by an open question and answer session with the judges. Students will be given detailed case descriptions of each case in order to help them follow the legal arguments.

Wayne State College students, along with government classes from area high schools, are invited to attend. Reporters, including student journalists, are encouraged to attend.

This college campus initiative, designed by judges of the Court of Appeals, is intended to provide Nebraskans the opportunity to learn about the judicial branch. The Court has been holding arguments at colleges statewide since September 2012.

The Court of Appeals of Nebraska is the state's second-highest court and reviews appeals from state trial court decisions. A decision of the Nebraska Court of Appeals is final unless granted further review by the Nebraska Supreme Court. The six judges on the Court of Appeals handle and dispose of an average of 974 cases per year.

To make arrangements for students to observe Court of Appeals oral arguments on Sept. 16 at the 9:30 a.m. or the 1:30 p.m. session, please email: mary@nebarfnd.org or call the Nebraska State Bar Foundation: 402-475-1042. 

For information on audio recording of oral argument sessions at Wayne State, or about the Court of Appeals traveling oral arguments, email Janet Bancroft, public information officer of the courts, at janet.bancroft@nebraska.gov.

Information regarding the Court of Appeals may be found at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/

