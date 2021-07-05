Multiple departments battle house fire in Winside

A total of eight volunteer fire departments, along with a number of local farmers with water trucks, worked to contain a house fire in Winside early Saturday morning.

According to Winside Fire Chief Don Skokan, a call came in at approximately 3 a.m. of a fire on the porch of a house.

At that time, firefighters from Winside, Hoskins, Carroll and Wayne worked to get the blaze under control. The fire at that time was hot enough to melt some of the siding on a the house next door.

Firefighters were on scene until approximately 6 a.m. when it was believed the fire was out.

Firefighters checked the scene again at 7:15 and took care of a flare up.

They were called back to the scene again at approximately 8:30 and shortly after that mutual aid was requested.

Firefighters from Winside, Carroll, Hoskins, Wayne, Randolph, Pierce, Wakefield and Stanton worked to get the fire under control.

Water was brought in by F&S Farms, Owens Farms, Helena, the Carroll Fire Department and Hoskins Fire Department. Additionally, water was brought in from MPM Farms.

The house was considered a total loss.

There were two adults and two children in the home when the fire broke out. They were able to get out and there were no injuries reported.

In addition to the firefighters, assistance was provided by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Red Cross.