Morning Shopper Football Contest adds online capability, photo contest announced

The staff of The Wayne Herald/Morning Shopper recently announced that players of the Morning Shopper Football Contest may now do so online.

While the pick 'em-style football contest can still be filled out from the Morning Shopper, players can also play online via mywaynenews.com. Players need only sign up, then they can pick winners each week. Contest winners will still be announced weekly in The Morning Shopper.

To find the online football contest, those interested can go to mywaynews.com and go to the "Sports" tab. The sign-up link can be accessed here: http://mywaynenews.com/sports/morning-shopper-football-contest?contestid=660161#registration/login .

In addition to adding an online element to the football contest, The Wayne Herald is hosting a School Spirit Photo contest in honor of Wayne High's homecoming week.

"We're asking the public to upload photos that exhibit school spirit of any kind," managing editor Sarah Lentz said. "It will be homecoming week for the Blue Devils, so it can definitely show Wayne school spirit, but participants can submit photos with Wayne State school spirit, Husker pride, or whatever team or school they support."

The public can then vote on which photo shows the most spirit via https://wayneherald.secondstreetapp.com/School-Spirit-Photo-Contest/rounds/1/gallery and the winning photo will receive a prize.

The School Spirit photo contest is sponsored by Exhaust Pros Total Car Care, AquaPop, The 4th Jug, W.W. Galore, Two Mile Island Auto and Pac 'N' Save. The contest will run from Oct. 1-Oct. 12.