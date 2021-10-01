Life Chain is planned for Wayne

Every year on the first Sunday of October, a prayer chain forms in communities across the nation in remembrance and hope for the millions of aborted babies, especially since 1973.

Began in 1987 in Yorba, California, according to LifeChain.org, “Life Chains [build] upon the promise that God gave to His people in 2 Chronicles 7 [as] God said to Solomon in verses 14-15, “[if] my people, who bear my name, humble themselves, pray and seek my face, and turn from their evil ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land. My eyes will now be open and my ears attentive to prayer from this place.” This is why, for the past 33 years, Life Chain has sought to lead the body of Christ in repentance and prayer regarding abortion.

As a most contentious topic, with many heated debates for and against, the issue of abortion has not been resolved despite SCOTUS’ Roe V. Wade decision.

The Wayne Area Right to Life organization, along with several area churches, has chosen to join together in prayer for the community’s guidance in leading all to greater virtue in decisions regarding pregnancy, pre-natal care, and childbirth.

Bonnie Hoffman, former president of the Wayne Right to Life group, said, “When community members of varying faith traditions come together for this annual public prayer at the most central point in Wayne, on the corner of Seventh and Main, I can feel the power of prayer as it rises from so many different ages from young children to our senior citizens. This is one of my favorite events.”

Bridget Sisco, WSC Wild for Life president, adds, “Never before has there been such a profound need for community prayer as now with all the court cases in both severely limiting and severely extending abortion rights.”

Everyone is invited to join the Wayne Area Right to Life, Wild for Life (WSC), FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ), and various Wayne churches on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the northeast corner (old bank building).