Lexi Zeiss to make Nebraska history this week

Lexi Zeiss, 15, of Omaha recently qualified to compete in the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup gymnastics event to be held Friday, Feb. 26 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lexi is the daughter of Jess and Dana Zeiss, both 1989 Wayne High School graduates. She is also the granddaughter of Don and Jan Zeiss of Wayne, and Jim and Sandy Atkins formerly of Wayne.

Many of Jess and Dana's friends in the area have been in contact with them in recent weeks, congratulating Lexi and wishing her good luck.

Lexi trains 30-32 hours a week at Omaha Gymnastics Academy under coach Kelley Banks Green. She began taking gymnastics lessons when she was two years old. At that time, her parents felt this would help her develop strength and flexibility in whatever sport she chose to participate in later in her life. However, it was gymnastics she chose to take part in and has excelled in to this point.

Lexi, who is a freshman at Westside High School, will be the youngest competitor in the Senior Division. The Nastia Cup invites the top 18 gymnasts from across the country in a Junior and Senior Division. The gymnasts must have the highest Level 10 All-Around score at a Nastia Cup qualifying event to advance to the Championships.

The national competition was started by Nastia Liukin, who was the 2008 Olympic All-Around Gymnastics Champion. Liukin herself will present the gymnasts with custom designed leotards and warm-ups during a brunch to kick off the event.

Lexi has also earned Senior Elite status, and on Sunday, Feb. 28 will be competing in the Winter Cup meet alongside many past and future Olympians.

The nationally televised event can be seen live at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 on NBCSN, and will be replayed again later that evening.

Lexi's full Nastia Liukin Cup bio can be read at nastialiukincup.com or by following this link: USA Gymnastics | Lexi Zeiss