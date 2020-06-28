Legacy Fund distributes money

Wayne Area Legacy Fund (WALF) recently presented two checks as part of the inaugural grant distribution. WALF has successfully raised enough funds through their endowment to begin granting funds to applicants.

Through the generosity and commitment of individuals and organizations in the Wayne area, the WALF has granted $6,000 of funds back into the community. This is the first year’s earnings from the endowment.

Last week check presentations were held at Rainbow World Childcare and the Wayne Senior Center.

Rainbow World plans to use the funds to provide updated technology for the children at the facility. Grant funds will be utilized for the purchase of new iPads and smart tablets for each classroom. The Wayne Senior Center is using the funds to purchase a large walk-in cooler which was recently installed in a new addition to the facility. It is already being utilized as supplies come in that need to be refrigerated.

Legacy Fund Chairman Bill Dickey said he was pleased to see the first funds distributed benefiting both the young people and seniors in the community.

“It’s great to see how the funds raised will impact our community. We hope this is a stepping stone to larger grants in the future. With each additional contribution we are closer to our goal of $1 million donated and $50,000 annual grant availability; can you imagine the impact?” Karissa Hays, WALF committee member, said.

The application process was opened in the fall of 2019 to non-profit organizations and the committee had multiple applicants vying for the available grant funds. Each organization submitted a grant application and provided required documentation to establish their need for the funds.

“Each request submitted was warranted and made the grant decision difficult. There are many organizations in our area that are committed to making this the best place to live, work and play,” Liz Onderstal, WALF secretary said.

The committee members are grateful to all the organizations that submitted a grant application and encourage all to watch for the next release of funds.

To learn more about the Wayne Area Legacy Fund or how to apply for funds for community projects, visit Wayne Area Legacy Fund on Facebook, nebcommfound.org/give/wayne-area-legacy-fund/ for the application or contact Bill Dickey at bill.dickey67@gmail.com.