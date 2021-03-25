Laurel flower shop set for grand opening

Roger Meyers did not want to see an empty storefront in Laurel, so he purchased the former Plantation Flower Shop.

This took place in October of last year and since that time, he has hit the ground running.

Meyers named the new business Floral Footprints.

"I found someone who had experience in floral design to run the story and one of the first things we did was take part in Caring Rose Week in November. That week we ordered 60 dozen roses and sold them all," Meyers said.

He said he has been overwhelmed with the community support the business has received since opening.

Floral Footprints offers fresh cut flowers, silk flower arrangements, fresh green house plants, gifts and has approximately 18 northeast Nebraska artisans consigning their art at the store.

In addition, toward the end of April the greenhouse attached to the floral shop will open and have available bedding plants, vegetables and hanging plants.

"We will also offer the customers the opportunity to special order Timberlodge Furniture. This is patio furniture made from recycled materials and is purchased through a company in Beemer," Meyers said.

Floral Footprints will hold an open house on Friday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The shop is located at 107 1/2 East Second Street in Laurel.