Jorgensen pens, illustrates second book

Wayne native, Zach Jorgensen will be releasing his second book titled "I Can Be Anything" on July 21.

"I Can Be Anything" is targeted for children between the ages of three and eight and have disabilities.

"Most children have jobs that they dream of having when they grow up. Children with disabilities are no different," Jorgensen said in a press release. "They have dreams just like any other children. They need to be taught to follow their dreams and never give up despite any obstacles they encounter. They need to know that they can be anything."

Jorgensen, who not only wrote the book, but illustrated it, is a graphic designer, motivational speaker, vlogger and now, two-time author. In addition to "I Can Be Anything," Jorgensen also released "Wheelchairs Aren't Scary" in 2019.

Jorgensen has overcome obstacles and challenges throughout his life due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which has led to his use of a wheelchair. Jorgensen is an advocate for disability awareness and strives to not only share his story, but to inspire others with disabilities to overcome their obstacles and live their best lives.

"I Can Be Anything" will be available at Jorgensen's website, zjmotivation.com or on Amazon beginning, Tuesday, July 21 for $10.

Jorgensen can be contacted for motivational speaking or book signings at zach@zjmotivation.com.

Follow the author on his website or on social media, using the handle @JorgeyOfficial.