Household Hazardous Waste Collection to be held Oct. 16

Wayne will be hosting a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8 - 10 a.m., at the Wayne Recycling & Trash Center (RTC) located at 110 Windom Street.

For a $10 fee, those taking part may bring household hazardous waste items such as latex and oil-based paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard and garden chemicals, anti-freeze, car batteries, mercury and mercury containing devices, and fluorescent lightbulbs, including CFLs. Household quantities only.

Items not accepted include: tires, electronics, appliances, PCBs, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials, or biological hazards.

This event is sponsored by Northeast Nebraska Resource Conservation & Development, Wayne Green Team, and Waste Connections, with funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and volunteer support from the Wayne State College baseball team.

For more tips on the Green Path to the Good Life, like the Wayne Green Team on Facebook or visit www.cityofwayne.org/greenteam.