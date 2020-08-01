Home / Local News / Graduation ceremonies held in Wayne

Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:27pm claraosten

After a delay of nearly three months, the Wayne High School class of 2020 became alumni of the school during ceremonies on Aug. 1.

The ceremony was held in the Willow Bowl on the Wayne State College with ideal weather conditions.

Wayne High English teacher Dwaine Spieker was this year’s speaker and encouraged the students to live by the motto.. “It is what you know and who you know.”

This year’s class was also addressed by Board of Education President Wendy Console and five valedictorians — James Tompkins, Trevor DeBoer, Faith Junck, Korrina Niemann and Erin O’Reilly.

