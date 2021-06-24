First of two Wayne artists featured in the Sculpture Walk

The fourth installment for this series is called "The Fire Within" and was created by Mike Fluent. The piece is made out of stainless steel and glass and can be found outside of City Hall.

Fluent is from Wayne and has participated in many different shows and exhibits across Nebraska and parts of the midwest. Fluent is a contemporary sculptor who found his passion for creating in the jungle of Vietnam. He began carving sculptures in the jungle and reading books on welding.

After returning stateside, Fluent continued to work in carved wood, metal forging, and welding. Fluent is currently featured in galleries across the nation with works ranging from figurative dancers taking leap to multi-media steel and glass installations. With passion and curiosity, Fluent continues to explore new concepts, designs, and materials.