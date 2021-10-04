Home / Local News / First Presbyterian Church Coat Giveaway set

First Presbyterian Church Coat Giveaway set

Mon, 10/04/2021 - 10:00am Morgan Cardenas

Are you ready for cold weather?  To help area families get ready for winter, the First Presbyterian Deacons will be hosting a coat give away on Saturday, Oct. 9. 

Coats for all ages will be available; however, the selection will be limited to stock on hand. The event will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the church and is being hosted by the FPC Deacons. 

In addition to coats there is a limited selection of hats, scarves and gloves. Each “shopper” can select one coat and accessories, parents may select for their children. Shoppers will be required to use hand sanitizer and wear a mask to enter the hall and a limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the building at one time - two persons per family. 

The event  is open to all area individuals and families and opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. The church is located at 216 West Third Street and those attending are asked to use the Office door on the west side of the building (nearest the ramp). 

The FPC Coat Closet’s normal hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. 

For more information about the Coat Closet or the Oct. 9 event,  call (402) 375-2669. 

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Celebrating National 4-H Week
    October 4, 2021
    The week of Oct. 3-9 is National 4-H Week.  4-H is the youth development program that is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Land Grant Institution. Across the nation each Land Grant...
  • There never seems to be enough $$
    September 27, 2021
    There never seems to be enough money. Whether one makes a little bit of money or a lot, we can always find ways to spend more. Karen Craig, a family economist, is fond of saying, “Wants are...
  • Memory Lane Photo Gallery - Sept. 20-24
    September 22, 2021
    Check out some of the photos from this week's Memory Lane feature.To see the stories featured this week, visit this link:http://mywaynenews.com/memory-lane-sept-23-2021-edition

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here