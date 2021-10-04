First Presbyterian Church Coat Giveaway set

Are you ready for cold weather? To help area families get ready for winter, the First Presbyterian Deacons will be hosting a coat give away on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Coats for all ages will be available; however, the selection will be limited to stock on hand. The event will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the church and is being hosted by the FPC Deacons.

In addition to coats there is a limited selection of hats, scarves and gloves. Each “shopper” can select one coat and accessories, parents may select for their children. Shoppers will be required to use hand sanitizer and wear a mask to enter the hall and a limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the building at one time - two persons per family.

The event is open to all area individuals and families and opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. The church is located at 216 West Third Street and those attending are asked to use the Office door on the west side of the building (nearest the ramp).

The FPC Coat Closet’s normal hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the Coat Closet or the Oct. 9 event, call (402) 375-2669.