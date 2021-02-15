Dixon County Sheriff’s Office encourages public to charge cell phones ahead of potential rolling blackouts

Northeast Power informed the public Monday to expect rolling blackouts due to “transmission issues related to peak demands.” The City of Wayne began generating its own power to serve the community when and if a blackout should occur.

The rolling blackouts are affecting several states and a rolling blackout could knock out landline telephone service. Dixon County Sheriff Don Taylor is encouraging those with landlines to make sure their cell phones are charged before rolling blackouts could begin.

“This is expected to go for the next few days,” Taylor said in a press release. “This may affect telephone landlines also, so please have your cell phones charged.”

Those needing shelter assistance in Dixon County should call the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 755-5608. The City of Wayne has opened up the Community Activity Center for those needing shelter, electricity or heat.

Those living outside of city limits are encouraged to consider reducing energy usage at this time to reduce demand on the system.