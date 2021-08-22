Dixon County to participate in 2021 Drive Sober or Get Pulled campaign

Many Americans look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely.

This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement in Dixon County is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6, 2021. Law enforcement officers will be working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk drivers off the roads.

These expanded efforts to protect people against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10, 142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. This why Dixon County Sheriff’s Office is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be drinking,” said Sheriff Decker. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior,” he said.

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday period (6 p.m. Aug. 30 – 5:59 a.m. Sept. 3), there were 451 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty-five percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking (0.01+ BAC). More than one-third (38%) of the fatalities involved drivers who were drunk (0.08+ BAC), and nearly one-fourth (24%) involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the legal limit (0.145+ BAC). Age is a particularly risky factor: Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday period in 2019, 46% of those drivers were drunk, with BACs of 0.08 or higher.

Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. “Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely,” said Sheriff Decker.

Dixon County Sheriff’s Office recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

•Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

•If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office at 402-755-5608.

•Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information on impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.