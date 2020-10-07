Council tables final reading of truck parking ordinance

Following considerable discussion during Tuesday's meeting, Wayne City Council members tabled the third reading of an ordinance that would designate where trucks could be parked in the city of Wayne.

Council members had discussed the ordinance language during the last two meetings and had asked City Attorney Amy Miller to make wording changes before what would have been the third and final reading.

Eric Smith, a truck driver who parks his truck on city streets in a business-zoned area, spoke to the council on the proposed changes to parking regulations.

He asked the council why they were changing the ordinance.

"I have been parking my truck there since 1998. There have been no issues, no traffic complaints. I don't see a problem that needs to be fixed," Smith said.

Several council members expressed their opinions on the matter, noting that since the beginning of the discussion, people have started to make changes in where parking takes place.

Council member Jennifer Sievers told Smith that issues that come before the council are "complaint driven" and the truck parking situation was seen as a safety issue.

Council member Chris Woehler said that trucks that are parked on city streets are not paying property taxes and property owners, who are paying these taxes, may not want trucks parking adjacent to their property.

Council member Matt Eischeid said the issue has "taken up a lot of time. Are we going to address this because of one near-miss? There are safety issues in lots of parts of town."

Following the discussion, council members again asked City Attorney Miller to make additional changes in the ordinance, which will be brought back for third reading at a future council meeting.

Council members passed Resolution 2020-47 which moves the "2021 Pine Heights Road Improvements, 9th to 10th Street Project" forward.

Jon Mooberry, Project Manager with JEO Consulting, spoke to the council and presented a timeline for the project, a brief outline of what the project will include and an estimate of the cost of the project.

Mooberry said the project is set to be sent out for bids later this month with a bid awarded at the Nov. 17 regular meeting of the city council. Work would begin April 1, 2021 and final completion set for Nov. 1, 2021.

It will be done in two phases to allow residents in the area more access to their properties.

In other action, the council approved Resolution 2020-49 which will amend Resolution 1998-22 that established a Problem Resolution Team for the city of Wayne.

The item was discussed during a recent Council Retreat. At that time, Mayor Cale Giese asked council to consider adding a Wayne State Student Senate representative and up to five-at large representatives from the community to be a part of the team. Already named to the team are a representative of the police department, the City Clerk or designate, the City Planner/ Inspector representative, a City Attorney representative, a representative of the Wayne Community Housing Development Corporation and a city council member.

Council members authorized the City Administrator to temporarily pay out police department vacation leave for those officers who have reached the 280 hour limit on the amount of time they can accrue.

Police Chief Marlen Chinn told the council that the department is currently down two police officers, sometimes making it difficult for officers to take vacation time.

The vacation time will be paid out at the current wage rates and City Administrator Blecke said the item will be re-visited in three months.

A pay application in the amount of $130,337.98 was approved to M&B Quality Concrete for the Restoration of the Wayne Walking Trail Project. Council members did request an update list of costs for various items on the project.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Community Activity Center.

Jon Mooberry spoke to the council on what the 2021 Pine Heights Road Improvement project.