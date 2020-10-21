Council gets update on Nebraska Street project

Several agenda items dealing with the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvement Project were presented to the Wayne City Council during its regular meeting on Oct. 20.

A lengthly discussion was held on the use of fly ash to dry out portions of the project before the pouring of concrete.

Jon Mooberry with JEO Consulting Group, Inc., who served as the project engineer for the project, spoke to the council on the project. He said the substantial completion date was Oct. 8, with a number of 'punch list' items left to be completed.

He then spoke on Change Order No. 2 which the contractor submitted for $19,558.24 for fly ash that was used to dry out the soil after a rain event early in September.

Mooberry said that generally fly ash is not used to dry out soil because of a weather event. Instead, it is used for what is known as "fat clay" (unsuitable soil) found under the street. It provides for subgrade stabilization. Quantities of fly ash were in the original contract and removed after the first phase of the project was complete because the soil under the street did not need to be stabilized.

He and the contractor discussed the use of fly ash and he (Mooberry) denied the request. He told the contractor that if it were used, the costs would fall on the contractor, not the city.

Mooberry told the council that JEO wants to work with the contractor and "be fair to the contractor and the people we work for. We are trying to get this project wrapped up."

BJ Woehler with Robert Woehler & Sons, the general contractor for the project, spoke to the council and noted that when the project was originally bid, fly ash was included in the contract.

"I built the schedule on the fact that fly ash would available. I am confused on why it was taken out. Throughout this project, we encountered a number of things that pushed the project back, including the fact that the engineer's design was short 60 feet of pipe. There were a lot of issues we had to work with in every block that were difficult," Woehler said.

He also told the council that because of the way the work was done, "the city got a much better product."

Council member Matt Eischeid said he had concerns with the project engineer not being on site during most of the project and questioned why fly ash was taken out of the project. He also said he didn't feel the city should be responsible for all of the costs of the fly ash in this instance.

After considerable discussion, Eischied made a motion to split the costs of the fly ash, with the city responsible for $9,779.12 of the cost.

Council members also accepted a certificate of substantial completion for the project, pay application No. 8 in the amount $314,910.80 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction, Inc., Change Order No. 2 for a decrease of $37,883.44 and Change Order No. 3 which grants a time extension for the final completion date of Nov. 1 for the project.

In other action, the council approved resolution and the corresponding ordinance in regard to the sale of 30 foot by 30 foot piece of property at approximately 14th Street and the alley between Pearl and Lincoln Streets.

A bid from Wayne Rentals, LLC for the property was approved with the buyer responsible for the title insurance on the property.

Resolution 2020-51 was tabled. It would have provided a Memorandum of Understanding between the city of Wayne and the Nebraska Regional Interoperability Network. Additional information is needed from the county and state before the issue can be approved.

No action was taken in regard to a public hearing on the request to rezone property at Third and Windom Streets.

City Administrator Wes Blecke told the council the city needs to have a future land use study completed before a decision can be made on whether or not the request fits into the future use of the area.

Three ordinances dealing to parking were approved on final reading.

Ordinance 2020-11 deals with where trucks can be parked, Ordinance 2020-12 deals with the time any vehicles can be parked on East Second Street and Ordinance 2020-12 eliminates parking on South Pearl Street near Clark Street.

All three ordinances have been discussed at length at previous meetings.

Tuesday's meeting began with the introduction of two new city employees.

Jon Mullen has been working in the water/wastewater department for several months. He introduced himself to the council and described some of his experience and training for the job.

Steve Sherman has been hired to work in the street department. He is a Wayne High graduate and told the council of his experiences.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Community Activity Center.