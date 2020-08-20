Home / Local News / Council approves work on water transmission project

Council approves work on water transmission project

Wed, 08/19/2020 - 9:45am claraosten
Clara Osten

 Two change orders on projects, two pay applications and a resolution to accept work on a recently completed project highlighted the 25 minute meeting of the Wayne City Council on Tuesday.

A change order resulting in the deduction of $25,581.55 for the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvements Project was accepted. It is the result of adjustments to the quantity of materials needed in Phase I of the project and additional quantities needed for Phase II.

The change order also extends the substantial completion date for the project from Sept. 1 to Sept. 19 and the final completion date to Oct. 19.

In conjunction with the project, council members also approved Pay Application No. 6 in the amount of  $60,897.00 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction Inc. 

A change order resulting in the deduction of $9,724.90 was approved for the 2019 Water Transmission Main Project. This change was also due to adjustments in the quantities of materials used in the project.

Pay Application No. 4 in the amount of $145,294.38 to Rutjens Construction Inc. was approved for this project. This is the final payment to the company and releases the money retained by the city.

Council members then passed Resolution 2020-40 which accepts the work on the 2019 Water Transmission Main Project and approves a certificate of substantial completion.

Roger Protzman with JEO Consulting Group, Inc., engineer for the project, told the council that the "project went really well. I would like to offer kudos to the county (commissioners) for their assistance."

Protzman said he and Water/Wastewater Supervisor Casey Junck are monitoring the work and making adjustments. He noted that the city will continue to chlorinate the water supply for 45-60 days until the system is completely up and running.

The state will now complete a final walk-through on the project before signing off on it.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Wayne Community Activity Center.

 

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here