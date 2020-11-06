Council approves purchases, street project payment

The purchase of several items and the final payment for a street improvement project were among the items handled by the Wayne City Council during a meeting on Nov. 3.

The council approved a bid and awarded a contract for the purchase of two 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD CC Work trucks. The low bid of $30,593 for each of these trucks was from Arnie's Ford in Wayne. One of these trucks will be used by the parks department and the other by the water department.

Each of the departments will add equipment to the trucks to meet their needs. This will result in a savings to the city as it is less costly to have this done by each of the departments.

Both Parks and Recreation Director Lowell Heggemeyer and Water/Wastewater Director Casey Junck were at Tuesday's meeting to talk about the use for these vehicles and the vehicles they will replace.

The purchase of both vehicles was budgeted for, in part, in last year's budget and the remainder in this year's budget.

A bid for $12,450 from Dinkels was accepted for the purchase of an Arctic Snow Pusher. This piece of equipment will allow for quicker and more efficient removal of snow from parking lots throughout the city.

Street and Planning Director Joel Hansen talked to the council about the advantages of the piece of equipment and the fact that it will be able to go over curbs without damaging them. It will be installed on the front end of one of the city's pay loaders and should arrive in 7-8 weeks.

A change order in the amount of $9,806.69 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction Inc. was approved for the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvement Project. This change balances all the final quantities of materials used in the project.

Jon Mooberry, Project Engineer with JEO Consulting, explained to the council the final numbers for the project and also recommended the council make the final payment in the amount of $76,624.35 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction to close out the project.

Council members waived the three readings of an ordinance that will release the city-owned easement on lots in the Vintage Hill Third Addition of Wayne. A property owner has purchased two lots and wishes to build a house across them.

Council members noted in the ordinance that if for some reason the house is not built and the lots are sold, the easement would go back to the city.

Council members went into executive session to discuss a request to keep a ball python snake within the corporate limits of Wayne.

Following the executive session, the request was approved with several conditions. These include documentation from a registered veterinarian on the health of the animal and the need for the owner to contact the city in the event of a change of address.

During Tuesday's meeting, Brian Hanson was introduced as a new employee for the city. He will work with Parks and Recreation Director Lowell Heggemeyer. Hanson, who is originally from Omaha, spent six years with the Nebraska Department of Roads. He and his family have lived in Wayne for approximately six years.

Mayor Cale Giese brought forth the names of Mike Vovos and Dave Zach to be appointed to the Problem Resolution Team. These names, along with council representative Matt Eischeid, were approved during the meeting. Additional names will be brought forth at future meetings.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Community Activity Center.