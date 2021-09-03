Home / Local News / Coronation ceremonies held for Wayne High School

Wayne High School Homecoming court included (left) Taytum Sweetland, Hope O'Reilly, crown bearer Everly Surber, Rubie Klausen, Reagan Backer, Queen Sydney Redden, King Kaden Hopkins, Mason Frevert, Brandon Bartos, crown bearer Tate Johnson, James Dorcey and Tanner Walling.

The 2021 Homecoming King and Queen for Wayne High School were crowned on Wednesday night.

Ceremonies took place at Kern Track and were emceed by Brogan Foote and Beau Armstrong.

This year’s King is Kaden Hopkins, son of Josh and Jenny Hopkins and this year’s Queen is Sydney Redden, daughter of Gary and Molly Redden.

Other king candidates included Mason Frevert, James Dorcey, Brandon Bartos and Tanner Walling.

Other queen candidates included Taytum Sweetland, Hope O’Reilly, Rubie Klausen and Reagan Backer.

Crown bearers were Everly Surber and Tate Johnson.

Following coronation, powder puff tournaments were held both at the track and at Wayne High School.

Homecoming festivities will continue through Friday with a football game against West Point Beemer at 7 p.m. that evening and a homecoming dance at the Wayne City Auditorium from 10 p.m. to midnight.

